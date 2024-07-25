Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Zimbabwe fifth lowest in electoral integrity globally'

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
According to the latest report from the Electoral Integrity Project, Zimbabwe's 2023 elections scored only 18 out of 100 on the electoral integrity scale, ranking it among the lowest globally.

This independent project, based at the Royal Military College of Canada/Queen's University and the University of East Anglia, assesses elections on their ability to empower citizens and deliver democracy. Zimbabwe's score places it fifth lowest worldwide and highlights a significant 25-point drop in integrity.

The report cites various issues including delays in ballot paper distribution, particularly in opposition strongholds, and accusations of vote-rigging and electoral boundary disputes. The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission's failure to finalize electoral boundaries on time added to the tensions.

Zanu-PF director for information Farai Marapira dismissed the report, stating that the party is focused on national development and not concerned with the survey's findings.

The elections were previously criticized by international observers for violence, voter intimidation, and logistical problems. Despite these criticisms, the government insists the elections were free and fair.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who narrowly avoided a runoff, won 52.6% of the vote, while his main challenger, Nelson Chamisa, has rejected the results.

Source - newsday

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe MPs push for stiffer penalties amid explosive AG report

14 secs ago | 0 Views

South Africa's White mediocrity and double standards on education

15 mins ago | 6 Views

Zondo was Ramaphosa's last line of defence

20 mins ago | 21 Views

Man jailed for demanding Mnangagwa's resignation in road blockade

2 hrs ago | 450 Views

Zimbabwe Prisons assures safety of children in jail

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Dynamos chaos continue

2 hrs ago | 201 Views

Parly tells 'clueless' Zifa Normalization Committee to resign

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

Zimbabwe foreign currency remittances hit US$1,2 billion

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

Mthuli Ncube backs down on taxes

2 hrs ago | 376 Views

Chiwenga to officiate at Investment Forum

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

ZimBorders to read riot act to errant staff

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

'Zinasu president was on the run'

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

Zanu-PF borehole campaign gimmick exposed

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Lupane sits on sewage time bomb

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Zimbabwe govt scraps VAT on livestock sales

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

NRZ drones expose coal thieves

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Zimbabwe govt commissions Jo'burg e-passports

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Zimbabwe, United Kingdom trade up 67%

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Fresh blitz against illegal forex dealers in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

Mnangagwa opens maiden UN gastronomy forum

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Mthuli Ncube makes bold measures to anchor ZiG stability

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Zimbabwe, SA close to one-stop border

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Phakamile Mabhena Moyo appointed acting Harare Town Clerk

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Mnangagwa regime knows can't shoot people in front of regional leaders!

4 hrs ago | 221 Views

Mayhem at mine leaves suspects hospitalised

15 hrs ago | 821 Views

Reckless driver denied bail

19 hrs ago | 940 Views

Mashonisa kills three family members

19 hrs ago | 1998 Views

Mnangagwa fears SADC Summit protests

20 hrs ago | 1828 Views

Coltart wants Zimbabwean political parties to organise like businesses

20 hrs ago | 886 Views

NRZ hits back at Mafume

20 hrs ago | 2203 Views

VID/Police in massive crackdown on Mshikashikas

20 hrs ago | 1137 Views

Anglican bishop acquitted

20 hrs ago | 405 Views

Malaba orders judges to use buses for Nyanga retreat

20 hrs ago | 1794 Views

Finance Ministry blacklists 51 govt suppliers

20 hrs ago | 665 Views

Entertainment Trends in 2024: A Transformative Year

21 hrs ago | 80 Views

Verwoerd's grandson in new parliamentary role thanks to Ramaphosa

23 hrs ago | 661 Views

Dali Mpofu denied work visa to represent Namibia's EFF

23 hrs ago | 4745 Views

'Deal with Phala Phala, not Dr Hlophe'

24 hrs ago | 664 Views

South Africa: Is it the time for unity or is it just the end of the ANC?

25 Jul 2024 at 08:07hrs | 355 Views

SA opposition parties not letting go of Phala Phala

25 Jul 2024 at 07:52hrs | 670 Views

Harare Town Clerk arrested over US$9,2 million tender scandal

25 Jul 2024 at 07:51hrs | 882 Views

Bosso' title hopes suffer

25 Jul 2024 at 07:50hrs | 523 Views

Teachers union slams govt for sacking leader for 'missing work'

25 Jul 2024 at 07:49hrs | 403 Views

Zanu-PF-linked residents fail to grab stands

25 Jul 2024 at 07:48hrs | 463 Views

Trial date set for Timba and his accomplices

25 Jul 2024 at 07:47hrs | 356 Views

Zanu-PF official probed for stealing food aid

25 Jul 2024 at 07:46hrs | 171 Views

MPs want local languages at schools

25 Jul 2024 at 07:44hrs | 279 Views

Mnangagwa calls for cell/village registration to be expedited

25 Jul 2024 at 07:43hrs | 149 Views

Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa gets ZBC board seat

25 Jul 2024 at 07:41hrs | 448 Views