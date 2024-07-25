'Zimbabwe fifth lowest in electoral integrity globally'

News / National

by Staff reporter

According to the latest report from the Electoral Integrity Project, Zimbabwe's 2023 elections scored only 18 out of 100 on the electoral integrity scale, ranking it among the lowest globally.This independent project, based at the Royal Military College of Canada/Queen's University and the University of East Anglia, assesses elections on their ability to empower citizens and deliver democracy. Zimbabwe's score places it fifth lowest worldwide and highlights a significant 25-point drop in integrity.The report cites various issues including delays in ballot paper distribution, particularly in opposition strongholds, and accusations of vote-rigging and electoral boundary disputes. The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission's failure to finalize electoral boundaries on time added to the tensions.Zanu-PF director for information Farai Marapira dismissed the report, stating that the party is focused on national development and not concerned with the survey's findings.The elections were previously criticized by international observers for violence, voter intimidation, and logistical problems. Despite these criticisms, the government insists the elections were free and fair.President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who narrowly avoided a runoff, won 52.6% of the vote, while his main challenger, Nelson Chamisa, has rejected the results.