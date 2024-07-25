Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe foreign currency remittances hit US$1,2 billion

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
FOREIGN currency remittances surged by 16,5% to hit a record US$1,2 billion in the first half of 2024 leaving diasporans standing out as lucrative foreign currency earners for the economy.

The latest stats were revealed by Finance Minister, Mthuli Ncube in the 2024 Mid-Term –Budget Review reflecting a very positive recovery.

"Remittances grew significantly by 16.5%, from US$1 billion in the first half of 2023 to US$1.2 billion in 2024, reflecting higher inward remittances from the diaspora, resulting in a favourable impact on the current account balance," he said.

The country has an estimated one to three million citizens living in South Africa, about 128 000 in the United Kingdom and many others across Europe credited for immense foreign currency inflows.

During the year's first half period, total foreign currency receipts increased by 9,5% to US$6,2 billion during the period from January to June 2024, from US$5,6 billion received during the same period in 2023, largely driven by the growth in export receipts.

The seven main exports during the period from gold, agricultural commodities and manufactured products, as well as diaspora remittances.

In line with this improvement in foreign currency receipts, preliminary estimates indicate that the current account recorded a surplus of US$19,2 million in the first half of 2024, a turnaround from the deficit of US$13,8 million recorded in the same period last year.

To year-end, the current account surplus is projected to narrow to US$44.5 million in 2024, relative to a surplus of US$133.9 million recorded in 2023.


Source - newzimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe MPs push for stiffer penalties amid explosive AG report

49 secs ago | 0 Views

South Africa's White mediocrity and double standards on education

16 mins ago | 6 Views

Zondo was Ramaphosa's last line of defence

20 mins ago | 25 Views

Man jailed for demanding Mnangagwa's resignation in road blockade

2 hrs ago | 452 Views

Zimbabwe Prisons assures safety of children in jail

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Dynamos chaos continue

2 hrs ago | 202 Views

Parly tells 'clueless' Zifa Normalization Committee to resign

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Mthuli Ncube backs down on taxes

2 hrs ago | 380 Views

'Zimbabwe fifth lowest in electoral integrity globally'

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

Chiwenga to officiate at Investment Forum

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

ZimBorders to read riot act to errant staff

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

'Zinasu president was on the run'

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

Zanu-PF borehole campaign gimmick exposed

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Lupane sits on sewage time bomb

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Zimbabwe govt scraps VAT on livestock sales

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

NRZ drones expose coal thieves

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Zimbabwe govt commissions Jo'burg e-passports

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Zimbabwe, United Kingdom trade up 67%

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Fresh blitz against illegal forex dealers in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

Mnangagwa opens maiden UN gastronomy forum

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Mthuli Ncube makes bold measures to anchor ZiG stability

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Zimbabwe, SA close to one-stop border

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Phakamile Mabhena Moyo appointed acting Harare Town Clerk

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Mnangagwa regime knows can't shoot people in front of regional leaders!

4 hrs ago | 222 Views

Mayhem at mine leaves suspects hospitalised

15 hrs ago | 821 Views

Reckless driver denied bail

19 hrs ago | 940 Views

Mashonisa kills three family members

19 hrs ago | 1998 Views

Mnangagwa fears SADC Summit protests

20 hrs ago | 1828 Views

Coltart wants Zimbabwean political parties to organise like businesses

20 hrs ago | 887 Views

NRZ hits back at Mafume

20 hrs ago | 2203 Views

VID/Police in massive crackdown on Mshikashikas

20 hrs ago | 1137 Views

Anglican bishop acquitted

20 hrs ago | 405 Views

Malaba orders judges to use buses for Nyanga retreat

20 hrs ago | 1794 Views

Finance Ministry blacklists 51 govt suppliers

20 hrs ago | 665 Views

Entertainment Trends in 2024: A Transformative Year

21 hrs ago | 80 Views

Verwoerd's grandson in new parliamentary role thanks to Ramaphosa

23 hrs ago | 661 Views

Dali Mpofu denied work visa to represent Namibia's EFF

23 hrs ago | 4748 Views

'Deal with Phala Phala, not Dr Hlophe'

24 hrs ago | 666 Views

South Africa: Is it the time for unity or is it just the end of the ANC?

25 Jul 2024 at 08:07hrs | 355 Views

SA opposition parties not letting go of Phala Phala

25 Jul 2024 at 07:52hrs | 670 Views

Harare Town Clerk arrested over US$9,2 million tender scandal

25 Jul 2024 at 07:51hrs | 882 Views

Bosso' title hopes suffer

25 Jul 2024 at 07:50hrs | 523 Views

Teachers union slams govt for sacking leader for 'missing work'

25 Jul 2024 at 07:49hrs | 403 Views

Zanu-PF-linked residents fail to grab stands

25 Jul 2024 at 07:48hrs | 463 Views

Trial date set for Timba and his accomplices

25 Jul 2024 at 07:47hrs | 356 Views

Zanu-PF official probed for stealing food aid

25 Jul 2024 at 07:46hrs | 171 Views

MPs want local languages at schools

25 Jul 2024 at 07:44hrs | 279 Views

Mnangagwa calls for cell/village registration to be expedited

25 Jul 2024 at 07:43hrs | 149 Views

Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa gets ZBC board seat

25 Jul 2024 at 07:41hrs | 448 Views