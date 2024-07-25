Parly tells 'clueless' Zifa Normalization Committee to resign

News / National

by Staff reporter

On Thursday, the Parliamentary Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture Portfolio Committee called for the resignation of the ZIFA Normalization Committee, criticizing them for their lack of understanding and involvement in football.The committee's dissatisfaction stemmed from ZIFA's appearance before them, where Normalization Committee chairperson Lincoln Mutasa struggled to answer questions and admitted he had not attended a local football match since his appointment.Committee member Chamu Chiwanza expressed disappointment, stating that Mutasa and the committee are out of touch with football and have failed to fulfill their mandate effectively.The ZIFA Normalization Committee, which was established last July after the lifting of a football ban, was given a year to reform Zimbabwean football, including amending the ZIFA constitution and organizing elections.Their term was extended earlier this month as they have not yet completed these tasks.