Dynamos chaos continue

News / National

by Staff reporter

Dynamos FC treasurer Musa Gwasira reportedly resigned on Thursday following the team's home match against Yadah FC. His departure was anticipated due to ongoing tensions with club chairman Bernard Marriott and accusations of financial mismanagement.Gwasira's resignation follows a recent player boycott of training sessions, driven by grievances over unpaid bonuses and sign-on fees.The club, known as Dembare, faces mounting financial pressures, which are expected to rise next month with the start of their CAF Confederations Cup campaign.Dynamos is set to face Zambian side Zenaco in the preliminary round, with the first leg scheduled for August 16 and the return leg on August 24.