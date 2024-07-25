News / National
Zimbabwe Prisons assures safety of children in jail
The Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) has reassured the public about the safety of children in its facilities following concerns raised about a one-year-old baby living in prison with their mother, a detained Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist.
The mother, arrested on June 16 with 79 other activists for allegedly holding an unsanctioned gathering, has not yet been convicted.
This situation has sparked significant outcry on social media, with hashtags #FreeAvondale78 and #FreeJamesonTimba trending and attracting international attention, including comments from British Liberal Democrats peer Lord John Oates.
In response to the controversy, ZPCS emphasized that, according to the Prisons and Correctional Service Act, it is committed to providing a safe and supportive environment for children living with imprisoned mothers.
The activists, including the child's mother, have been unable to secure bail from both the Magistrate Court and the High Court.
Source - newzimbabwe