Man jailed for demanding Mnangagwa's resignation in road blockade

by Simbarashe Sithole

Chipinge: A 23-year-old man has been sentenced to three years in prison for his role in a road blockade that saw protesters demand the resignation of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Tafadzwa Hapureni was convicted by Chipinge magistrate Nixon Mangoti on charges of endangering or obstructing the free movement of persons. The court heard how Hapureni and an accomplice, Isaac Chitengwa, blocked the Birchenough Bridge - Mount Selinda highway on July 15th with stones and burning tires. The pair displayed threatening messages calling for the president's removal.While Hapureni will serve time behind bars, Chitengwa remains at large and is sought by authorities.