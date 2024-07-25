DA to protect Ramaphosa, guns for Mashatile

News / National

by Staff reporter

While the DA will now protect ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa over the Phala Phala scandal, it still wants Ramaphosa's deputy Paul Mashatile answering to the police for several allegations - including corruption."The case hasn't been withdrawn. We are obviously not going to withdraw all cases we've got or have had against ministers in the ANC or ordinary members in the ANC."We often lay charges and then pull them up from time to time to find out how they're going."The police must determine whether he's got a case to answer, that's their role and the police must investigate the evidence and then the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) must decide whether to prosecute, that's the rule of law and that's going to happen," said DA federal chairperson Helen Zille.Before entering into a coalition with the ANC, DA leader John Steenhuisen and MP Solly Malatsi lodged a criminal complaint against Mashatile at the Cape Town Central Police Station.They wanted him investigated for what they described as "an intricate web of nepotism and family patronage of which Mashatile is allegedly the ultimate beneficiary, with the most recent scandal being the purchase of a Constantia mansion by Mashatile's son-in-law, at a cost of R28.9 million by his company which allegedly still owes the Gauteng Department of Human Settlements."The DA also submitted a formal complaint to Parliament's Joint Committee on Ethics and Members' Interests for an alleged breach of the members' Code of Conduct by Mashatile, for failure to disclose registrable interests, or for wilfully or grossly negligently, providing the Registrar with incorrect or misleading details.The party also submitted a "dossier of allegations" against Mashatile to the Union Buildings for Ramaphosa's attention, saying he needed to act against his "Number Two".Zille said: "We're in a coalition government with them (ANC) and the statement of intent, and now there's a broad policy framework, but it doesn't mean to say that we are subservient or will put everything as a subsidiary consideration to the GNU."On Phala Phala, the DA had initially supported Ramaphosa's impeachment and wrote a letter to SA Revenue Service (Sars) and the FBI in the US relating to the undeclared dollars that were stuffed in couches on the president's farm in 2020 before they were stolen during a break-in which was never reported to the police after the incident.A panel established by the 6th Parliament and led by retired Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo found that Ramaphosa had a case to answer and may have breached his oath of office. But that report was shot down when the ANC used its majority to vote against its adoption.The DA recently indicated that it was no longer interested in pursuing the Phala Phala matter after entering into coalition with the ANC.Probed on the DA's position on Phala Phala, Zille said: "We'll deal with the issues as they come up."Our position is that we look at the evidence and we make a decision based on the evidence."We believe in the rule of law. It's not the DA's business to investigate alleged criminal cases."The police have to do that, then the NPA has to assess the evidence the police have gathered and decide whether or not they're going to proceed with the prosecution."Then an independent judiciary needs to make a judgment on whether the person's guilty or not."Approached for comment on the case and his working relationship with the DA in light of the matter, Mashatile's spokesperson, Keith Khoza, said: "The (deputy-president) came to know of the charges through the media. NPA is solely responsible to decide if there is evidence to favour charges. The relationship between the deputy president and all ministers and deputy ministers is cordial."Political analyst Professor Sipho Seepe said: "There's no doubt the DA has been hypocritical; it is a case of white people choosing their black carefully.When they want to support a black person, it is not because the person is clean. It is whether the person will advance their agenda."Whatever allegations are made against anyone, it will depend on whether it is good or bad for them."They are quiet (on Mashatile) because they are buying time, for them those things do not go away, including Phala Phala. If you listen to Helen Zille, should Ramaphosa not play along, rest assured the Phala Phala matter (will come up)."Western Cape police spokesperson FC Van Wyk confirmed the matter was under investigation by the Hawks.The Hawks did not respond to a request for comment on the status of the investigation by deadline on Thursday.