Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

DA to protect Ramaphosa, guns for Mashatile

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
While the DA will now protect ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa over the Phala Phala scandal, it still wants Ramaphosa's deputy Paul Mashatile answering to the police for several allegations - including corruption.

"The case hasn't been withdrawn. We are obviously not going to withdraw all cases we've got or have had against ministers in the ANC or ordinary members in the ANC.

"We often lay charges and then pull them up from time to time to find out how they're going.

"The police must determine whether he's got a case to answer, that's their role and the police must investigate the evidence and then the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) must decide whether to prosecute, that's the rule of law and that's going to happen," said DA federal chairperson Helen Zille.
Before entering into a coalition with the ANC, DA leader John Steenhuisen and MP Solly Malatsi lodged a criminal complaint against Mashatile at the Cape Town Central Police Station.

They wanted him investigated for what they described as "an intricate web of nepotism and family patronage of which Mashatile is allegedly the ultimate beneficiary, with the most recent scandal being the purchase of a Constantia mansion by Mashatile's son-in-law, at a cost of R28.9 million by his company which allegedly still owes the Gauteng Department of Human Settlements."

The DA also submitted a formal complaint to Parliament's Joint Committee on Ethics and Members' Interests for an alleged breach of the members' Code of Conduct by Mashatile, for failure to disclose registrable interests, or for wilfully or grossly negligently, providing the Registrar with incorrect or misleading details.

The party also submitted a "dossier of allegations" against Mashatile to the Union Buildings for Ramaphosa's attention, saying he needed to act against his "Number Two".

Zille said: "We're in a coalition government with them (ANC) and the statement of intent, and now there's a broad policy framework, but it doesn't mean to say that we are subservient or will put everything as a subsidiary consideration to the GNU."

On Phala Phala, the DA had initially supported Ramaphosa's impeachment and wrote a letter to SA Revenue Service (Sars) and the FBI in the US relating to the undeclared dollars that were stuffed in couches on the president's farm in 2020 before they were stolen during a break-in which was never reported to the police after the incident.

A panel established by the 6th Parliament and led by retired Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo found that Ramaphosa had a case to answer and may have breached his oath of office. But that report was shot down when the ANC used its majority to vote against its adoption.

The DA recently indicated that it was no longer interested in pursuing the Phala Phala matter after entering into coalition with the ANC.

Probed on the DA's position on Phala Phala, Zille said: "We'll deal with the issues as they come up.

"Our position is that we look at the evidence and we make a decision based on the evidence.

"We believe in the rule of law. It's not the DA's business to investigate alleged criminal cases.

"The police have to do that, then the NPA has to assess the evidence the police have gathered and decide whether or not they're going to proceed with the prosecution.

"Then an independent judiciary needs to make a judgment on whether the person's guilty or not."

Approached for comment on the case and his working relationship with the DA in light of the matter, Mashatile's spokesperson, Keith Khoza, said: "The (deputy-president) came to know of the charges through the media. NPA is solely responsible to decide if there is evidence to favour charges. The relationship between the deputy president and all ministers and deputy ministers is cordial."

Political analyst Professor Sipho Seepe said: "There's no doubt the DA has been hypocritical; it is a case of white people choosing their black carefully.

When they want to support a black person, it is not because the person is clean. It is whether the person will advance their agenda.

"Whatever allegations are made against anyone, it will depend on whether it is good or bad for them.

"They are quiet (on Mashatile) because they are buying time, for them those things do not go away, including Phala Phala. If you listen to Helen Zille, should Ramaphosa not play along, rest assured the Phala Phala matter (will come up)."

Western Cape police spokesperson FC Van Wyk confirmed the matter was under investigation by the Hawks.

The Hawks did not respond to a request for comment on the status of the investigation by deadline on Thursday.


Source - Cape Times

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe to utilise PPPs to expedite roads rehab in Matebeleland

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

Woman divorces husband over mubobobo claims

3 hrs ago | 623 Views

Baby mama wants to pluck out ex-lover's eyes

3 hrs ago | 251 Views

Gang rape victim demands GOAT! as compensation

3 hrs ago | 412 Views

Zimbabwe MPs push for stiffer penalties amid explosive AG report

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

South Africa's White mediocrity and double standards on education

4 hrs ago | 166 Views

Zondo was Ramaphosa's last line of defence

4 hrs ago | 401 Views

Man jailed for demanding Mnangagwa's resignation in road blockade

5 hrs ago | 922 Views

Zimbabwe Prisons assures safety of children in jail

6 hrs ago | 169 Views

Dynamos chaos continue

6 hrs ago | 466 Views

Parly tells 'clueless' Zifa Normalization Committee to resign

6 hrs ago | 212 Views

Zimbabwe foreign currency remittances hit US$1,2 billion

6 hrs ago | 228 Views

Mthuli Ncube backs down on taxes

6 hrs ago | 747 Views

'Zimbabwe fifth lowest in electoral integrity globally'

6 hrs ago | 149 Views

Chiwenga to officiate at Investment Forum

6 hrs ago | 103 Views

ZimBorders to read riot act to errant staff

6 hrs ago | 183 Views

'Zinasu president was on the run'

6 hrs ago | 148 Views

Zanu-PF borehole campaign gimmick exposed

6 hrs ago | 197 Views

Lupane sits on sewage time bomb

6 hrs ago | 56 Views

Zimbabwe govt scraps VAT on livestock sales

6 hrs ago | 164 Views

NRZ drones expose coal thieves

6 hrs ago | 127 Views

Zimbabwe govt commissions Jo'burg e-passports

6 hrs ago | 83 Views

Zimbabwe, United Kingdom trade up 67%

6 hrs ago | 74 Views

Fresh blitz against illegal forex dealers in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 243 Views

Mnangagwa opens maiden UN gastronomy forum

6 hrs ago | 60 Views

Mthuli Ncube makes bold measures to anchor ZiG stability

6 hrs ago | 183 Views

Zimbabwe, SA close to one-stop border

6 hrs ago | 137 Views

Phakamile Mabhena Moyo appointed acting Harare Town Clerk

6 hrs ago | 142 Views

Mnangagwa regime knows can't shoot people in front of regional leaders!

7 hrs ago | 267 Views

Mayhem at mine leaves suspects hospitalised

18 hrs ago | 852 Views

Reckless driver denied bail

23 hrs ago | 973 Views

Mashonisa kills three family members

23 hrs ago | 2076 Views

Mnangagwa fears SADC Summit protests

23 hrs ago | 2047 Views

Coltart wants Zimbabwean political parties to organise like businesses

23 hrs ago | 924 Views

NRZ hits back at Mafume

23 hrs ago | 2335 Views

VID/Police in massive crackdown on Mshikashikas

23 hrs ago | 1177 Views

Anglican bishop acquitted

23 hrs ago | 431 Views

Malaba orders judges to use buses for Nyanga retreat

23 hrs ago | 2131 Views

Finance Ministry blacklists 51 govt suppliers

24 hrs ago | 717 Views

Entertainment Trends in 2024: A Transformative Year

25 Jul 2024 at 11:48hrs | 82 Views

Verwoerd's grandson in new parliamentary role thanks to Ramaphosa

25 Jul 2024 at 09:43hrs | 674 Views

Dali Mpofu denied work visa to represent Namibia's EFF

25 Jul 2024 at 09:29hrs | 5654 Views

'Deal with Phala Phala, not Dr Hlophe'

25 Jul 2024 at 09:13hrs | 702 Views

South Africa: Is it the time for unity or is it just the end of the ANC?

25 Jul 2024 at 08:07hrs | 357 Views

SA opposition parties not letting go of Phala Phala

25 Jul 2024 at 07:52hrs | 679 Views

Harare Town Clerk arrested over US$9,2 million tender scandal

25 Jul 2024 at 07:51hrs | 897 Views

Bosso' title hopes suffer

25 Jul 2024 at 07:50hrs | 538 Views

Teachers union slams govt for sacking leader for 'missing work'

25 Jul 2024 at 07:49hrs | 414 Views

Zanu-PF-linked residents fail to grab stands

25 Jul 2024 at 07:48hrs | 469 Views