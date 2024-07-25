Chikozho Bus Services owner commits suicide

News / National

by Staff reporter

On Wednesday afternoon, Alphabet Chikozho, a prominent businessman and bus operator, was found dead in his car on the Zvishavane-Masvingo highway.Chikozho, 60, is suspected to have taken his own life by shooting himself.The tragic news was confirmed by Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, a spokesperson for the Midlands provincial police.Chikozho, who ran the popular Chikozho Bus Services, also owned a fleet of haulage trucks and several retail shops in and around Zvishavane. Inspector Mahoko reported that Chikozho had informed his wife of his suicidal intentions the previous evening, but she was unable to prevent the tragedy.On the day of his death, Chikozho drove his Toyota Hilux from his home, telling his wife he was heading to their rural property in Chivi. His body was discovered around midday in his car, parked at a layby approximately 10 kilometers from Zvishavane. A revolver, loaded with five rounds of ammunition, was found on his lap, with one spent cartridge in the vehicle and blood clots on his mouth.Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. His body has been taken to Zvishavane District Hospital for a post-mortem.