Bindura man 'killed in cold blood'

by Simbarashe Sithole
3 mins ago
Police in Bindura are seeking information to apprehend a suspect in the murder of Nathan Mafaro, who was found dead at his home in the mining town.

The 48-year-old Mafaro's body was discovered by a neighbor behind his kitchen at Retreat Farm, Bindura.

Sergeant Major Samuel Chikasha, Acting Mashonaland Central police spokesperson, confirmed the case.

According to reports, on July 24, Mafaro's neighbor noticed his lifeless body behind the kitchen, with blood stains on his face. The neighbor alerted other residents and subsequently reported the incident to the police.

The authorities transported the body to Bindura Provincial Hospital for a postmortem examination.



Source - Byo24News

