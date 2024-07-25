Miner stabbed to death during robbery

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A Mazowe miner was fatally stabbed by three suspected robbers at his mine during a midnight robbery.The matter came to light at Bindura magistrates courts on Friday where Michael Mutodza, Moses Damba and Takudzwa Moyo appeared before Magistrate Tinashe Ndokera after the death of Tawanda Muchifana.The trio was not asked to plead to a murder charge but advised to apply for bail at the High Court, hence they were remanded in custody.The state led by Shiella Kudzai Maribha alleged on July 7 the trio broke into the now deceased's house and demanded cash before fatally stabbing him on the chest.They left him in a pool of blood and went to rob other miners of their belongings.