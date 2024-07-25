Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Axe-wielding robbers nabbed

by Simbarashe Sithole
46 secs ago | Views
Three axe-wielding suspected robbers from Midlands who pounced at a syndicate mine in Mazowe and robbed people of their cash and mobile phones have been arrested.

Michael Mutodza (29), and Moses Damba (28) both from Gweru and Zhombe-based Takudzwa Moyo appeared today before Bindura magistrate Tinashe Ndokera.

They pleaded not guilty and were remanded to August 8 for trial.

Prosecutor Shiella Kudzai Maribha alleged on July 7 the trio stormed UTJ mining syndicate claim in Mazowe with the intention to rob people.

The trio were armed with an axe, Columbia knives pounced on a number of people at the mine stabbed them before robbing them of their cash and phones.

The trio force marched two mine workers to their carbon room where they robbed them of their 10 sacks of pregnant carbons which they loaded in their gateway car Toyota Runx registration number ACX5386.

Source - Byo24News
More on: #UTJ, #Mazowe, #Robbed

Comments


Must Read

CCA, ZOU partnership bearing fruits

4 mins ago | 2 Views

Miner stabbed to death during robbery

6 mins ago | 0 Views

Bindura man 'killed in cold blood'

10 mins ago | 1 Views

Chikozho Bus Services owner commits suicide

1 hr ago | 247 Views

DA to protect Ramaphosa, guns for Mashatile

5 hrs ago | 866 Views

Zimbabwe to utilise PPPs to expedite roads rehab in Matebeleland

6 hrs ago | 297 Views

Woman divorces husband over mubobobo claims

6 hrs ago | 1129 Views

Baby mama wants to pluck out ex-lover's eyes

6 hrs ago | 455 Views

Gang rape victim demands GOAT! as compensation

6 hrs ago | 734 Views

Zimbabwe MPs push for stiffer penalties amid explosive AG report

7 hrs ago | 305 Views

South Africa's White mediocrity and double standards on education

7 hrs ago | 266 Views

Zondo was Ramaphosa's last line of defence

7 hrs ago | 642 Views

Man jailed for demanding Mnangagwa's resignation in road blockade

8 hrs ago | 1234 Views

Zimbabwe Prisons assures safety of children in jail

9 hrs ago | 222 Views

Dynamos chaos continue

9 hrs ago | 673 Views

Parly tells 'clueless' Zifa Normalization Committee to resign

9 hrs ago | 259 Views

Zimbabwe foreign currency remittances hit US$1,2 billion

9 hrs ago | 277 Views

Mthuli Ncube backs down on taxes

9 hrs ago | 973 Views

'Zimbabwe fifth lowest in electoral integrity globally'

9 hrs ago | 168 Views

Chiwenga to officiate at Investment Forum

9 hrs ago | 126 Views

ZimBorders to read riot act to errant staff

9 hrs ago | 230 Views

'Zinasu president was on the run'

9 hrs ago | 185 Views

Zanu-PF borehole campaign gimmick exposed

9 hrs ago | 265 Views

Lupane sits on sewage time bomb

9 hrs ago | 73 Views

Zimbabwe govt scraps VAT on livestock sales

9 hrs ago | 223 Views

NRZ drones expose coal thieves

9 hrs ago | 180 Views

Zimbabwe govt commissions Jo'burg e-passports

9 hrs ago | 102 Views

Zimbabwe, United Kingdom trade up 67%

9 hrs ago | 87 Views

Fresh blitz against illegal forex dealers in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 329 Views

Mnangagwa opens maiden UN gastronomy forum

9 hrs ago | 79 Views

Mthuli Ncube makes bold measures to anchor ZiG stability

9 hrs ago | 248 Views

Zimbabwe, SA close to one-stop border

9 hrs ago | 167 Views

Phakamile Mabhena Moyo appointed acting Harare Town Clerk

9 hrs ago | 182 Views

Mnangagwa regime knows can't shoot people in front of regional leaders!

10 hrs ago | 294 Views

Mayhem at mine leaves suspects hospitalised

21 hrs ago | 871 Views

Reckless driver denied bail

25 Jul 2024 at 13:47hrs | 991 Views

Mashonisa kills three family members

25 Jul 2024 at 13:33hrs | 2132 Views

Mnangagwa fears SADC Summit protests

25 Jul 2024 at 13:16hrs | 2185 Views

Coltart wants Zimbabwean political parties to organise like businesses

25 Jul 2024 at 13:14hrs | 964 Views

NRZ hits back at Mafume

25 Jul 2024 at 13:09hrs | 2551 Views

VID/Police in massive crackdown on Mshikashikas

25 Jul 2024 at 13:07hrs | 1210 Views

Anglican bishop acquitted

25 Jul 2024 at 12:59hrs | 448 Views

Malaba orders judges to use buses for Nyanga retreat

25 Jul 2024 at 12:56hrs | 2362 Views

Finance Ministry blacklists 51 govt suppliers

25 Jul 2024 at 12:48hrs | 758 Views

Entertainment Trends in 2024: A Transformative Year

25 Jul 2024 at 11:48hrs | 83 Views

Verwoerd's grandson in new parliamentary role thanks to Ramaphosa

25 Jul 2024 at 09:43hrs | 688 Views

Dali Mpofu denied work visa to represent Namibia's EFF

25 Jul 2024 at 09:29hrs | 6505 Views

'Deal with Phala Phala, not Dr Hlophe'

25 Jul 2024 at 09:13hrs | 730 Views

South Africa: Is it the time for unity or is it just the end of the ANC?

25 Jul 2024 at 08:07hrs | 366 Views