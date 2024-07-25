Axe-wielding robbers nabbed

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Three axe-wielding suspected robbers from Midlands who pounced at a syndicate mine in Mazowe and robbed people of their cash and mobile phones have been arrested.Michael Mutodza (29), and Moses Damba (28) both from Gweru and Zhombe-based Takudzwa Moyo appeared today before Bindura magistrate Tinashe Ndokera.They pleaded not guilty and were remanded to August 8 for trial.Prosecutor Shiella Kudzai Maribha alleged on July 7 the trio stormed UTJ mining syndicate claim in Mazowe with the intention to rob people.The trio were armed with an axe, Columbia knives pounced on a number of people at the mine stabbed them before robbing them of their cash and phones.The trio force marched two mine workers to their carbon room where they robbed them of their 10 sacks of pregnant carbons which they loaded in their gateway car Toyota Runx registration number ACX5386.