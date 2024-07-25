Latest News Editor's Choice


Victoria Falls still on Unesco's World Heritage list

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
Victoria Falls, a major tourist destination in Southern Africa, will remain on the World Heritage list, despite calls from some conservationists to classify it as "World Heritage in Danger." This decision was made at the 46th Session of the World Heritage Committee in New Delhi, India.

Zimbabwe and Zambia have been tasked with creating a revised Joint Integrated Management Plan (JIMP) to address concerns about infrastructure developments potentially threatening the falls. The two countries were praised for their ongoing cooperation with technical partners to enhance conservation efforts.

Victoria Falls was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1989. A 2022 UNESCO Reactive Monitoring mission had recommended assessments and actions to prevent the site's degradation due to infrastructure projects, including a golf course, hotels, lodges, and a hydroelectric dam.

During the session, Kenya, Korea, and Rwanda supported a motion to resolve a contentious amendment related to the falls. The World Heritage Committee had initially requested a blueprint for all developments, but Zimbabwe and Zambia argued that updating their existing JIMP would be sufficient. They have been given until June 2025 to submit the revised plan for review.

Source - The Herald

