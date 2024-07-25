Latest News Editor's Choice


Bulawayo faces a catastrophe

by Staff reporter
52 mins ago
Bulawayo Mayor David Coltart has highlighted the city's severe water crisis and urgently called for US$14 million to upgrade the Mtshabezi and Insiza pipelines.

During a visit to Umzingwane Dam and Ncema pump stations, Coltart described the situation as catastrophic.

Umzingwane Dam is nearly dry at 2% capacity and has been decommissioned, while Inyankuni Dam is at 22% and faces a similar fate without significant rainfall.

Coltart emphasized the critical need to upgrade the pipelines from Insiza and Mtshabezi dams, which are currently 43% and 53% full, respectively. However, deficiencies in the pipelines hinder adequate water supply.

Residents are experiencing extended periods without water, and the government has not declared a water crisis to enable external financial support.

Coltart warned that without immediate action, Bulawayo faces a disaster, noting that the outdated water purification systems and pumps at Ncema are operating at only 35% capacity and require urgent upgrades.

