Mother of four kills her newborn

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 32-YEAR-OLD Shamva woman is in soup after she allegedly killed her newborn baby and threw her in a Blair toilet.Zvanyadza Zikalomo who was already a mother of three pleaded guilty to the charge before Bindura magistrate Tatenda Masaraunga.Masaraunga remanded her in custody to August 8.Prosecutor Victoria Choga told the court that July 21 Zvanyadza gave birth to her baby girl and strangled her to death before wrapping and throwing her in the toilet.A neighbour quizzed her about the incident and she admitted saying she was depressed since her husband dumped her when she was pregnant hence she killed the baby.A police report was filed leading to her arrest.