Mount Darwin Man Sentenced to 15 Years for Raping Mental Patient

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A Mount Darwin man, James Museredza (38), has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for the rape of a mental patient in Chiruma village, Mount Darwin.Museredza was convicted by Bindura regional magistrate Elisha Singano. According to prosecutor Edward Katsvairo, the incident occurred on February 16, when Museredza dragged the victim into the bush and raped her without using protection.The crime was uncovered when the victim confided in her aunt, leading to Museredza's arrest and subsequent conviction.