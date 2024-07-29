Zimbabwe tourism receipts up 35% to US$241 million

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe's tourism receipts rose by 35% to US$241 million in the first quarter of this year, up from US$178 million in the same period last year, driven by increased international and domestic tourist arrivals. This growth was highlighted in the 2024 Mid-term Budget and Economic Review presented by Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube.Professor Ncube attributed the surge in inbound international tourist arrivals to the global and regional recovery in tourism, the increase in airlines operating in the country, and sustained promotion of Zimbabwe as a tourism destination. He projected a 12% growth in the tourism sector, based on positive developments in the global and domestic tourism industries during the first half of 2024.Significant growth was noted in international arrivals, particularly from the Middle East (+36% over pre-pandemic levels), Europe (+2% over Q1 2019), and Africa (+5% more arrivals than in Q1 2019). International tourist arrivals in Zimbabwe increased by 36% to 370,190 compared to the same period in 2023, with notable growth from Oceania, which saw a 256% increase.The United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNTWO) expects international tourism to fully recover to pre-pandemic levels in 2024, with international arrivals reaching 97% of 2019 levels in the first quarter of 2024. An estimated 285 million tourists traveled internationally in Q1 2024, a 20% increase from the same period in 2023. The tourism industry in Zimbabwe showed an 83% increase in arrivals in the first half of this year, making it the fastest-growing sector in the economy.Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Barbara Rwodzi, speaking at the United Nations Tourism First Regional Forum on Gastronomy for Africa in Victoria Falls, stated that the tourism strategy aims to grow the industry beyond the US$5 billion mark as part of President Mnangagwa's vision for Zimbabwe to become an upper middle-income economy by 2030. The significant growth in the tourism and hospitality industry is attributed to the ministry's new strategy focusing on the country's heritage, including its people, culture, fauna, flora, geology, landscapes, and food culture, which provides a comparative advantage for Zimbabwe.