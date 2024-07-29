Air Zimbabwe resumes Harare-Joburg flights

News / National

by Staff reporter

Air Zimbabwe resumed flights between Harare and Johannesburg yesterday. Flights will operate every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday between Harare's Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport and Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport, with a return airfare set at US$180.In their statement, Air Zimbabwe expressed excitement about reconnecting these cities and thanked passengers for their continued support. This resumption is part of broader plans to reintroduce direct flights from Zimbabwe to the United Kingdom, aiming to reduce travel costs for Zimbabweans heading to Europe via other countries.Under President Mnangagwa's administration, over 20 additional airlines now fly into Zimbabwe as part of an engagement and re-engagement drive, enhancing the country's global connectivity and business opportunities. Uganda Airlines also recently announced new services to Harare, supporting Zimbabwe's Open Skies Policy.In 2022, Air Zimbabwe settled a US$1.4 million debt with the International Air Transport Association (IATA), focusing now on expanding international routes and forming global partnerships. Upgrades at RGM International Airport are expected to attract more international airlines and increase tourist arrivals. The airport is set to become a regional aviation hub, with a capacity to handle about six million passengers annually, up from the current 2.5 million.