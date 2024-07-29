Zanu-PF, SWAPO in key engagement

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZANU-PF of Zimbabwe and SWAPO of Namibia reaffirmed their strong ties based on a shared liberation history, culture, and destiny. During a meeting at ZANU-PF headquarters in Harare, ZANU-PF Secretary-General Obert Mpofu highlighted the fruitful discussions on political and economic issues aimed at improving the welfare of their people. The SWAPO delegation, led by Secretary-General Sophia Shaningwa, is on a three-day working visit to Zimbabwe.Both parties are members of the Former Liberation Movements (FLM), which includes six revolutionary parties from the region. The meeting focused on exchanging notes on regional matters, including the removal of illegal sanctions on Zimbabwe. Shaningwa praised President Mnangagwa's developmental projects aligned with Vision 2030 and emphasized the importance of sharing experiences and expertise between the sister parties.The ZANU-PF delegation included Secretary for War Veterans Douglas Mahiya, Secretary for Women's Affairs Mable Chinomona, Secretary for Economic Affairs Lieutenant General (Rtd) Engelbert Rugeje, Deputy Secretary for Security Tendai Chirau, and other senior staff members. The bilateral engagement aimed to strengthen the political and economic cooperation between the two countries, preparing for future generations.