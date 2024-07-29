Zimbabwe conquer Africa

News / National

by Staff reporter

After clinching the 2024 Rugby Africa Cup, Zimbabwe's national rugby team captain Hilton Mudariki is optimistic about the future, aiming for the 2027 Rugby World Cup. The Sables returned home to a jubilant reception at Robert Mugabe International Airport, greeted by enthusiastic supporters, family, and Zimbabwe Rugby Union officials.Mudariki expressed immense joy, emphasizing the pride in representing Zimbabwe and bringing happiness to the people. The Sables, led by coach Piet Benade, dominated the finals in Uganda, defeating Algeria 29-3. They also overcame Uganda and Namibia, earning the top seed for next year's qualifiers for the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia. The competition will include Zimbabwe, Algeria, Namibia, and Kenya, with the finalists securing a World Cup spot.Mudariki stressed the importance of continued preparation, highlighting plans for test matches in November against European teams. He praised the team’s quality and the blend of experienced and younger players, stressing the need for ongoing hard work.A significant highlight was Zimbabwe's 32-10 victory over Namibia, ending a 23-year winless streak against them. Mudariki commended the team's preparation and determination.Standout players included Tapiwa Mafura, Ian Prior, Aiden Burnett (Man of the Match in the final), and Trevor Gurwe, who scored two tries in the final. Coach Benade was named Coach of the Tournament, and Mafura was Player of the Tournament.Benade acknowledged the need for better preparations and increased funding, noting the team's growing belief and recent successes. He called for enhanced support and warm-up games to maintain momentum and achieve future goals.