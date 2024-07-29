Zimbabwe Air ambulances training starts

News / National

The Russian HeliDrive Air ambulances medical services team has arrived in Zimbabwe to establish an efficient air ambulance service under a public-private partnership. This initiative aims to reduce fatalities from road traffic accidents by recruiting and training local personnel, including 40 pilots, 50 doctors, 100 nurses, 100 dispatchers, and 10 engineers.The project follows President Mnangagwa's visit to the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in Russia, where he toured HeliDrive Air Medical facilities. The initiative is part of his broader goal to modernize Zimbabwe's health sector and support the country's vision of becoming a modern, prosperous, and industrialized nation by 2030.Air ambulances, equipped with ICU-level medical care and staffed by trained medical personnel, will transport patients needing higher levels of care or long-distance emergency transport. These services will be crucial in navigating geographical barriers and providing immediate medical intervention, significantly increasing survival chances during the critical first hour after severe injury.Zimbabwe received 18 new helicopters from Russia last year, with 32 expected by the end of this year. These helicopters will be used for emergency medical services, law enforcement, and tourism, particularly in areas like Mana Pools and Victoria Falls.President Mnangagwa expressed confidence in the project's success, highlighting its potential to revolutionize emergency medical services in Zimbabwe. HeliDrive's co-owner, Julia Yatsenko, stated that the program would be free for all Zimbabweans and emphasized the comprehensive training for local personnel.Pilots will be trained at Charles Prince Airport, while doctors and nurses will receive training at Sally Mugabe Hospital, with subsequent phases in Bulawayo, Victoria Falls, and Mutare. The initiative aims to position Zimbabwe as a leader in emergency medical care, addressing climate and road challenges with swift patient transport capabilities.Nurse Brenda Mushawarima from Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals praised the program, noting the importance of providing immediate care during the "Golden Hour" to stabilize patients before hospital transfer. The project underscores the critical need for prompt medical intervention in improving patient survival rates.