US diplomat runs over 11-year-old Zimbabwean girl, flees the country

by Staff reporter

Eric Kimpton, the Second Secretary at the US Embassy in Zimbabwe, allegedly ran over and killed 11-year-old Ruvarashe Takamhanya in Dema, a peri-urban area south of Harare in June this year. Kimpton left the country within 24 hours of the incident, invoking diplomatic immunity and leaving the grieving family seeking justice and closure.Kimpton initially told the police he would return to Zimbabwe after two weeks to complete the formalities, but he has remained in the US. Zimbabwean police opened a docket against him, but the investigation has stalled due to his absence.The US Embassy invoked diplomatic immunity to prevent Kimpton's prosecution, causing significant diplomatic tensions. Zimbabwean authorities, including Deputy Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Mr. George Charamba, have expressed outrage and vowed to pursue justice.Under international law, diplomatic immunity typically protects diplomats from prosecution unless waived by their home country. If the US does not waive Kimpton’s immunity, Zimbabwe might declare him persona non grata.The case echoes a similar incident in Singapore involving Romanian diplomat Silviu Ionescu, who was eventually prosecuted in Romania after leaving Singapore post-accident and having his diplomatic immunity withdrawn.