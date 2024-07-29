BCC loses 50% of water

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Bulawayo City Council (BCC) is facing significant challenges in accounting for almost 50% of the water it pumps from supply dams to consumers. This issue is primarily due to dilapidated infrastructure, theft of water supply equipment, and a poor water metering system. The aging pipes are prone to leaks and bursts, leading to substantial water loss before reaching consumers. Theft of essential equipment and inadequate water metering further exacerbate the problem.Bulawayo Mayor David Coltart highlighted that 48% of the city's pumped water is classified as non-revenue water, lost through leakages or siphoning. BCC's director of engineering and sanitation, Engineer Sikhumbuzo Ncube, noted that addressing the issue requires significant capital investment due to the aging pipe network. In 2012, over 60% of the network was already over 40 years old, and very little has been invested in repairs and replacements since then.The city's 2012 water and wastewater master plan estimates that US$465 million is needed to systematically replace and upgrade old water pipes, but only US$25 million has been invested so far. Despite limited resources, BCC has received support from non-governmental organizations and the government. Annual allocations between US$150,000 and US$200,000 have been provided for targeted replacements of water meters and pipes. The government has pledged US$14 million to mitigate water issues, with US$2.8 million already released for water pumps at Umzingwane and Inyankuni pump stations.A recent water situation update report by the Bulawayo water technical committee, headed by Engineer Annatoria Chinyama, identified a US$2.3 million non-revenue water reduction action plan for implementation before year-end. The city is also procuring leak repair materials and plans to rehabilitate and upgrade the Insiza and Mtshabezi pipelines.Bulawayo is currently on a strict 120-hour water-shedding schedule to conserve the limited available water. The city has 412 community boreholes, with 43 non-functional. UNICEF and other partners have been involved in rehabilitating boreholes to improve water access. Vandalism of equipment at the Nyamandlovu aquifer has reduced the city's daily water supply to 8.27 megalitres, against a minimum target of 16 megalitres.