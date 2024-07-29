US$250 for Zimbabwe e-passport at South African consulate

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwean government has set the fee for e-passports at its South African consulate at US$250, classifying the document as an emergency application. This decision aligns with Statutory Instrument 1 of 2024 regarding passport fees.An ordinary e-passport costs US$150, with an additional US$20 application fee.According to Consul-General Mr. Eria Phiri, the new fee structure takes effect immediately.All e-passport applications processed at the Johannesburg Consulate will be treated as express/emergency applications, resulting in the US$250 fee being applied at the current US$/ZAR exchange rate from July 29, 2024.This change means passport seekers will pay a total of US$270, including a US$20 fee for each electronically readable passport application to obtain a quick response (QR) code.