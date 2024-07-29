Latest News Editor's Choice


US$250 for Zimbabwe e-passport at South African consulate

by Staff reporter
20 hrs ago
The Zimbabwean government has set the fee for e-passports at its South African consulate at US$250, classifying the document as an emergency application. This decision aligns with Statutory Instrument 1 of 2024 regarding passport fees.

An ordinary e-passport costs US$150, with an additional US$20 application fee.

According to Consul-General Mr. Eria Phiri, the new fee structure takes effect immediately.

All e-passport applications processed at the Johannesburg Consulate will be treated as express/emergency applications, resulting in the US$250 fee being applied at the current US$/ZAR exchange rate from July 29, 2024.

This change means passport seekers will pay a total of US$270, including a US$20 fee for each electronically readable passport application to obtain a quick response (QR) code.

Source - The Chronicle

