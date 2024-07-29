News / National
Mentally challenged man stones father to death

A SUSPECTED mental patient was arrested after allegedly stoning his father to death.
In a statement on X, police said Knowledge Kapesa (36) killed Manuel Kapesa (76) at Rasternburg Farm in Marondera on 27 July 2024.
"The suspect hit his father, Manuel Kapesa with stones on the head after the father had refused to give him sweet potatoes. The victim died on the spot," read the statement.
Source - The Chronicle