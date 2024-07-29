Plumtree Town Council plans to demolish vending structures

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Plumtree Combined Residents and Development Association (PCRADA) is in conflict with the Plumtree Town Council over the council's plans to remove informal traders from the central business district (CBD). The council's resolution, announced in a notice dated February 13, 2024, aims to demolish vending structures deemed illegal under local regulations.PCRADA argues that these informal traders, who operate spaza shops, were instrumental in Plumtree achieving town status and should not be dismissed as illegal vendors. PCRADA chairperson Richard Khumalo criticized the resolution, pointing out that many residents rely on vending due to a lack of formal employment opportunities. He urged the council to allow more time for consultations and to provide legal trading spaces for the vendors.Plumtree Town's acting town secretary, Thembalami Nyoni, defended the council's decision, stating that the structures do not meet required standards and were not approved by the council. He also refuted claims that the vendors contributed to the town's status, emphasizing that the town's status was granted through a presidential proclamation, not vendor activities.Plumtree, which was granted town status in 2002, is seeking municipal status and could become the third municipality in Matabeleland South, joining Gwanda and Beitbridge.