Outrage over Zanu-PF's Matopos rituals

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZANU-PF is facing controversy over its plans to conduct rituals at Matopos and Great Zimbabwe monuments. The party has invited King Munhumutapa, Timothy Chiminya, and three other chiefs to perform these rituals. However, the move has sparked backlash from traditionalists and chiefs in Matabeleland who feel excluded from the decision-making process.Chiefs, including Chief Dakamela, have criticized the lack of consultation and view the rituals as taboo. They also reject Chiminya's claim to be King Munhumutapa, arguing that Zimbabwe does not have a recognized king according to the constitution. Some chiefs worry that the rituals may disrupt local customs and cause cultural conflicts.Historian Pathisa Nyathi pointed out that the government had previously opposed the restoration of the Ndebele monarchy, highlighting a contradiction in allowing Chiminya to perform rituals while denying similar claims from the Ndebele clan.King Munhumutapa is also entangled in a legal dispute with the Ministry of Justice, which challenges his kingship. The Local Government and Public Works Ministry has denounced Chiminya as an impostor, leading Chiminya to sue the ministry for US$100,000 over these statements.The situation underscores ongoing tensions between traditional authority and political maneuvers, raising questions about cultural respect and legal legitimacy.