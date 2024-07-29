Armed robber gunned down in Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police have arrested two suspected armed robbers, Kenneth Chiputura (50) and Jaison Munyapa (18), while Raymond Mugabe (39) was shot and killed during his arrest.The suspects are linked to a series of armed robberies in Harare between May 31 and July 23, 2024. Mugabe died at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals after a shootout with detectives in Domboshava.Chiputura was arrested at his home in Nhamburo village, Domboshava, where a bulletproof vest and 40 Chinese yuan were recovered. Munyapa was arrested with a CZ 75 SP-01 pistol and a Retay air gun.At the scene of Mugabe's arrest, police recovered a CZ P-07 pistol, a .44 Magnum revolver, a Grand Power 9mm pistol, multiple magazines, and various ammunition.The suspects are connected to two major robberies: one on May 31 on Ruwanga Road, Mandara, involving US$15,000 and firearms, and another on July 23 on Duiker Street, Mandara, involving US$1,000 and other valuables.Police are continuing investigations to capture additional suspects identified as Blessing and Mavhunga, recover stolen property, and identify further cases linked to the group.