Tiffany Haddish defends Zimbabwe video after backlash

News / National

by Staff reporter

American comedian Tiffany Haddish faced backlash from some Zimbabweans after posting a TikTok video of her visit to a supermarket in Harare. In the video, Haddish expressed surprise at the store's size and selection, stating, "Look at this grocery store. It's humungous, in Africa."Critics on social media accused her of reinforcing stereotypes that Africa is primitive and lacking modern amenities. Some users expressed frustration with what they perceive as an American misunderstanding of African living conditions.In response, Haddish defended her video, explaining that she had been exposed to false narratives about Africa, including the idea that it is plagued by constant war and starvation. She stated that her visit to Zimbabwe had changed her perspective and that she wanted to share this updated view with others in the USA who might hold similar misconceptions.Supporters of Haddish's video appreciated her openness and noted that the supermarket’s amenities are considered basic in Zimbabwe. Haddish, who is half-Eritrean, had previously visited Eritrea in 2018 and expressed admiration for its leader, Isaias Afwerki, despite criticism of him as a "dictator."