'Mnangagwa's third term will lead to internal rebellion'

Political observers have expressed concerns about ZANU-PF's push for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to extend his presidency beyond the two-term limit set by the Constitution. Despite Mnangagwa's indication that he will not seek re-election in 2028, some ZANU-PF provincial structures are advocating for an extension.Analysts warn that if these calls are acted upon, it could lead to severe political consequences, including internal rebellion within ZANU-PF, potential riots by opposition supporters and civil society organizations, and a negative impact on international business relations. This could further destabilize Zimbabwe’s economy and lead to mass emigration of young people.Political analyst Rejoice Ngwenya cautions that altering the two-term clause could provoke a reaction similar to the 2017 military intervention and undermine Zimbabwe's stability. He also highlighted concerns about the potential for increased autocracy, political corruption, and violence.Another analyst, Lazarus Sauti, notes that the push for extending the presidency could disrupt leadership ambitions of potential successors like Mnangagwa's deputy, Constantino Chiwenga. Sauti describes the push as a "virus of third-termism," which could exacerbate factionalism within ZANU-PF and undermine democratic principles.