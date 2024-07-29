Robbers found with 1 000 bullets

News / National

by Staff reporter

Three suspected armed robbers - Kenneth Chiputura, Jaison Munyama, and Mike Chitsiko - appeared in Harare court charged with two counts of robbery. Their arrest followed a police shootout that resulted in the death of an accomplice, Raymond Mugabe.The trio is accused of committing multiple robberies in Harare, armed with pistols and iron bars. In one incident on May 31, they allegedly broke into a house, assaulted the occupant, and stole US$15,000, firearms, ammunition, and various goods including jewelry and alcohol. They also stole a truck, which they later abandoned.On July 23, the suspects are accused of robbing another house, stealing cash, wine, and a briefcase. They were found with over 1,000 rounds of ammunition. They are set to return to court on August 28 for routine remand and were advised to seek bail from the High Court.