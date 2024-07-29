Chimombe, Mpofu approach High Court for bail

News / National

by Staff reporter

Lawyers for Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu, accused of defrauding US$7 million under the Presidential Goat Scheme, have appealed to the High Court for bail pending trial. They were recently denied bail by Harare magistrate Mrs. Marehwanazvo Gofa, who cited strong evidence against them and concerns about their potential to interfere with witnesses or flee.The prosecution alleges Chimombe and Mpofu used forged documents to win a tender for supplying goats. Their company, Blackdeck (Pvt) Ltd, was found to have invalid tax clearance and falsified compliance certificates. Despite the contract being worth US$87.7 million, they supplied only a fraction of the goats and allegedly embezzled the remaining funds.Chimombe and Mpofu argue that bail is their constitutional right and that the evidence presented does not justify their detention. Their appeal challenges the magistrate's decision, claiming a misdirection in denying bail. They are currently seeking the High Court’s intervention to overturn the bail denial.