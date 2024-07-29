Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Uber's 3-year vehicle age limit requirement in SA kicks in

by Staff reporter
16 hrs ago | Views
E-hailing driver Johnny Masanhloane says Uber's three-year vehicle age limit is the most "selfish decision" by the e-hailing company "which is losing clients" in South Africa.

He said the decision will not only hamper business but will jeopardise drivers who are already living from hand to mouth to make ends meet.

Masanhloane joined the Uber platform early last year after purchasing his 2021 Kia vehicle through bank vehicle finance.

"I am still paying insurance and installments now. If my car after three years is going to be phased out, that means I have to go to other e-hailing platforms.

"When you look at it with that three-year period that I have worked under Uber with my new car, how much money would I have made in my pockets after paying the bills? After paying everything how much am I going to take home?" he asked.

He complained that they are only able to make money towards the end of the month as during the month there is not much business. Masanhloane said this was a selfish decision by an e-hailing company which was only looking at how to please its clients.

He said maybe Uber was trying to impress its South African market by showing that cars that operated on its platform were new compared to other e-hailing competitors in the country such as Bolt and InDrive.

He added that the move showed how desperate Uber was for clients as most people had moved to other e-hailing platforms.

"Most Uber clients will tell you that. On Uber if you request you take almost 10 minutes or you hardly get a car especially when you are in townships and they end up cancelling whereas with Bolt it doesn't even take two minutes," he said.

Masanhloane said Uber was trying to raise standards but unfortunately, drivers were suffering. He said the best place to generate money with Uber was the northern suburbs of Johannesburg.

He added that a car will be on the platform while it is still new but after three years they don't need it anymore.

"They kick it out which is unfair. Where should I go? Does this mean I have to trade in my vehicle, refinance it and continue with debt just to remain on their platform?" he asked.

He complained he wasn't making enough to finance his vehicle, pay insurance and still generate profits.

"Am I making R2,000 a day and then there is fuel also? They are only thinking about themselves. It is not fair and why only in South Africa?"

Lucky Ramatsisi, who joined Uber more than five years ago but now also uses the Bolt platform, said it was difficult to generate profits on Uber if one's vehicle was financed and Uber kept adding more restrictive requirements.

He said the new car age restriction would push drivers towards other platforms.

"When they change requirements they don't even give drivers the opportunity for inputs, they just let you know that they have made changes perhaps because customers are complaining that cars are old" he said.

Uber South Africa said it was working on an updated statement which would include answering TimesLIVE questions about the impact of its decision. The e-hailing service said it would only release the statement on Monday.


Source - TimesLIVE
More on: #Uber, #Vehicle, #Age

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe has three problems: Chamisa, Saviour, and Fadzai

6 hrs ago | 405 Views

Please stop lying over Zimbabwe's SADC chairmanship!

7 hrs ago | 258 Views

Nelson Chamisa must wake up from slumber and spare us this confusion

7 hrs ago | 141 Views

WATCH: Anti-colonialist leaflets in support of African people appeared in Brussels

7 hrs ago | 75 Views

Bulawayo endorses 'umkhwenyana' uGeneral Chiwenga

10 hrs ago | 825 Views

Dembare could have played CAF matches at home, but ….

10 hrs ago | 253 Views

Chamisa says it's 'impossible' to run a political party in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 738 Views

Zimbabwe to pursue 'fugitive' US diplomat

10 hrs ago | 466 Views

Zanu-PF top official dupes land seeker of US$4 million

10 hrs ago | 514 Views

Ex-Zambian Vice President visits Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 760 Views

Uganda Airlines to fly Zimbabwe route

15 hrs ago | 403 Views

Drunken rage turns deadly: Plumtree man kills neighbor's boyfriend with golf club

15 hrs ago | 730 Views

Man dies in fight over girlfriend

15 hrs ago | 717 Views

Man fatally bludgeons friend over US$5

15 hrs ago | 317 Views

Zimbabwe announces 'unknown' German as Warriors head coach

15 hrs ago | 688 Views

Rugby Africa Cup Champions receive heroes welcome in Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 449 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu approach High Court for bail

17 hrs ago | 427 Views

Robbers found with 1 000 bullets

17 hrs ago | 795 Views

Zuma, ANC of Ramaphosa fight far from over, says analyst

17 hrs ago | 487 Views

'Mnangagwa's third term will lead to internal rebellion'

20 hrs ago | 2048 Views

Tiffany Haddish defends Zimbabwe video after backlash

20 hrs ago | 473 Views

Zimbabwe rendition saga ends with a suspended sentence 14 years on

20 hrs ago | 425 Views

Love Island crowns Zimbabwe's Mimii winner in grand final

20 hrs ago | 293 Views

Armed robber gunned down in Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 808 Views

Outrage over Zanu-PF's Matopos rituals

20 hrs ago | 906 Views

Plumtree Town Council plans to demolish vending structures

20 hrs ago | 129 Views

Zimbabwe shops continue to reject ZiG

20 hrs ago | 1562 Views

Mentally challenged man stones father to death

20 hrs ago | 238 Views

US$250 for Zimbabwe e-passport at South African consulate

20 hrs ago | 181 Views

BCC loses 50% of water

20 hrs ago | 195 Views

US diplomat runs over 11-year-old Zimbabwean girl, flees the country

20 hrs ago | 1202 Views

Zimbabwe Air ambulances training starts

20 hrs ago | 224 Views

Zimbabwe conquer Africa

20 hrs ago | 113 Views

Zanu-PF, SWAPO in key engagement

20 hrs ago | 166 Views

Air Zimbabwe resumes Harare-Joburg flights

20 hrs ago | 333 Views

Zimbabwe tourism receipts up 35% to US$241 million

20 hrs ago | 57 Views

Zimbabwe to build two new generators at Hwange

20 hrs ago | 317 Views

Tips for improving your accuracy in Modern Warfare 3

29 Jul 2024 at 12:23hrs | 213 Views

Mount Darwin Man Sentenced to 15 Years for Raping Mental Patient

29 Jul 2024 at 12:17hrs | 514 Views

Benefits of Having the Maltese Passport for Retired Footballers

29 Jul 2024 at 12:16hrs | 488 Views

How much does Twitter pay for 1 million views?

29 Jul 2024 at 08:36hrs | 1682 Views

Don't give up on your goals

29 Jul 2024 at 08:25hrs | 458 Views

Fight to end drug abuse

29 Jul 2024 at 08:21hrs | 143 Views

Ramaphosa expels Jacob Zuma from ANC

29 Jul 2024 at 08:17hrs | 2610 Views

Are we cursed as Zimbabweans?

29 Jul 2024 at 08:13hrs | 1112 Views

CCC pins hopes on SADC to resolve Mnangagwa's election victory

29 Jul 2024 at 04:19hrs | 779 Views

'Zanu-PF's use of excessive force is a sign of fear, paranoia'

29 Jul 2024 at 04:19hrs | 402 Views

Teenagers kill man in fight over sex worker

29 Jul 2024 at 04:18hrs | 847 Views

Tuku 'son' cannot use family name

29 Jul 2024 at 04:18hrs | 909 Views