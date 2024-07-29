Man fatally bludgeons friend over US$5

News / National

by Staff reporter

A man from Zhombe reportedly went into a violent frenzy and killed his drinking mate over a dispute about US$5.Mariny Marimbe, 31, allegedly attacked Cliff Maunganidze, 36, with a drill bit, axe handle, and a hoe, among other weapons, until Maunganidze died.The incident occurred on July 27, 2024, around 2 p.m. in Village Ndebele under Chief Samambwa in Zhombe. According to Midlands Police Spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, Marimbe and Maunganidze were friends who often drank together. On the day of the incident, Maunganidze visited Marimbe's home to collect his change. A heated argument ensued, during which Marimbe became violent.Marimbe initially used a drill bit from a jackhammer to assault Maunganidze. Despite attempts by others to intervene, Marimbe continued the attack with an axe handle and a hoe. After severely beating Maunganidze, Marimbe locked him in a fowl run.The suspect's sister discovered Maunganidze's body when she unlocked the fowl run around 8:50 p.m. The police were notified, and Marimbe was subsequently arrested at a nearby mine. The deceased's body is at Kwekwe General Hospital awaiting a post-mortem.The police have urged the public to avoid resorting to violence to resolve disputes.