Man dies in fight over girlfriend

A 31-year-old man from Silobela was fatally stabbed by a rival suitor following a dispute over a girlfriend. Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the murder of Collious Ncube.On July 26, 2024, at approximately 9 p.m., Collious Ncube and Thabani Dube, 24, both from Mthethethe village under Chief Malisa in Silobela, were drinking beer at Linda Business Centre in Silobela when a disagreement over a girlfriend erupted.Insp Mahoko stated that Dube pulled out a knife and stabbed Ncube multiple times, leaving him unconscious. Ncube was taken to Silobela District Hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival.Police attended the scene and arrested Dube.