News / National
Man dies in fight over girlfriend
16 hrs ago | Views
A 31-year-old man from Silobela was fatally stabbed by a rival suitor following a dispute over a girlfriend. Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the murder of Collious Ncube.
On July 26, 2024, at approximately 9 p.m., Collious Ncube and Thabani Dube, 24, both from Mthethethe village under Chief Malisa in Silobela, were drinking beer at Linda Business Centre in Silobela when a disagreement over a girlfriend erupted.
Insp Mahoko stated that Dube pulled out a knife and stabbed Ncube multiple times, leaving him unconscious. Ncube was taken to Silobela District Hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival.
Police attended the scene and arrested Dube.
On July 26, 2024, at approximately 9 p.m., Collious Ncube and Thabani Dube, 24, both from Mthethethe village under Chief Malisa in Silobela, were drinking beer at Linda Business Centre in Silobela when a disagreement over a girlfriend erupted.
Police attended the scene and arrested Dube.
Source - The Chronicle