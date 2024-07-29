Uganda Airlines to fly Zimbabwe route

News / National

by Staff reporter

Uganda Airlines will commence flights to Harare in September, joining other airlines resuming operations in Zimbabwe post-COVID-19. The airline will also service Lusaka and Abuja routes.Tonderai Mangombe, the public relations and communications manager at Airports Company of Zimbabwe (ACZ), stated that the new airline would boost passenger traffic, enhancing revenue and improving airport services. This expansion aligns with recent developments at Robert Gabriel Mugabe (RGM) International Airport, aimed at optimal capacity utilization.The new route will enhance regional integration within the East African Community and the Southern African Development Community, fostering closer ties and economic growth. Mangombe emphasized that hosting new international airlines increases Zimbabwe's connectivity and attracts more airlines.The government invested approximately US$153 million in rehabilitating RGM International Airport, following similar projects at Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport and Victoria Falls International Airport. The expansion projects are expected to increase passenger handling capacity from 5.5 million to 9.2 million annually, aiding Zimbabwe's tourism recovery and regional trade.Predictions suggest an 80% increase in international and local airlines servicing Zimbabwean destinations compared to 2019, moving nearly three million passengers this year, marking significant growth for the industry post-pandemic.