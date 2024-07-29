Zanu-PF top official dupes land seeker of US$4 million

News / National

by Staff reporter

A top Zanu-PF official based in Mashonaland East was Monday dragged to court to answer to four fraud charges involving US$4 million which was allegedly stolen from a Harare land seeker in multiple fake deals.Timothy Gowo who is party secretary for finance appeared before Harare magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa jointly charged with Gerald Saidi, 39, Lovemore Majati, 35, Nigel Chimbwanda, 39, and Nathan Gowoko, aged 33.They were all remanded in custody to Thursday for bail application.In the first count, it is alleged that in October 2022, Gowo and his accomplices allegedly misrepresented to one Andrew Baker that they were selling pieces of land in Marlborough and Kuwadzana, Harare.Baker paid US$1,700,000 which was the full amount to the group through Saidi's office located at 102 Fife Avenue, Harare. Saidi is listed in court papers as accused one."Complainant went on to pay US$51,000 for capital gains tax and about US$65,000 being transfer fees at the accused's workplace," the court heard."Accused persons designed fake forms with fake letterheads, date stamps and signatures of senior government and parastatal officials on documents which they served to the complainant to make him believe that the transactions were genuine."Upon receiving payment, the accused persons would send proof of payment to the complainant using Gowo's cell phone.Baker was issued with a receipt number for full payment, prosecutors allege.The court heard that Baker was outside the country when all the transactions were made.When he came back, he was given a special grant for development.In January, Baker went to the stand in Kuwadzana intending to fence it off but was stopped by a headmistress of a nearby school claiming that it was their land.On count two, the accused allegedly promised Baker that there was another piece of land opposite Defence University valued at US$2 million.They allegedly gave Baker a parent deed of grant for Rusununguko Holdings for stand number 2130 Marlborough and also a deed of transfer from Rusununguko.The court heard that on July 22, 2024, a report was made of criminal trespass against Baker and that is when he realised that he was duped.On the third count, the accused allegedly told Baker that for him to be associated with Angel of Hope Foundation, he should donate an ambulance and he gave them a new Toyota Land Cruiser valued at US$100,000.The accused allegedly went with the car to Duli Van car sale along Chiremba Road for it to be sold at US$60,000.On the last count, they allegedly sent a fake SADC summit expo invitation letter to the complainant and he was supposed to pay US$7,000 for him to take part.That is when Baker became suspicious of all the transactions he had done with the accused and he made a police report leading to their arrest.