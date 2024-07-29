Dembare could have played CAF matches at home, but ….

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZIMBABWEAN representatives in continental competitions Ngezi Platinum Stars and Dynamos could have played their African club competition matches at home had the ZIFA Normalisation Committee taken advantage of an olive branch from the Confederation of African Football (CAF).Ngezi Platinum Stars will represent the country in the CAF Champions League while Dynamos play in the CAF Confederation Cup.Both clubs will, however, have to host their opponents in the preliminary round outside the country as there are no approved facilities to host international matches in Zimbabwe.Ngezi Platinum Stars face AS Maniema of the Democratic Republic of Congo and have already settled for the National Heroes Stadium in Zambia, while Dynamos will battle ZESCO United of Zambia at the National Stadium in Gaborone, Botswana.This will be the first time that local clubs will play home games away from home in African club compete. Sadly, the situation could have been avoided had the ZIFA Normalisation Committee taken advantage of a CAF reprieve.CAF issued a statement through their tournament and events Director Samson Adamu, which other associations including the Football Association of Malawi and the Kenyan FA promptly responded to, for federations to submit names of facilities to be assessed.The ZIFA Normalisation Committee confirmed before the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee last week that they had done nothing about the CAF reprieve with the deadline lapsing.The non-actioning of the reprieve has irked the Premier Soccer League, with chairperson Farai Jere calling out the Normalisation Committee for not prioritising local teams."Dynamos and Ngezi Platinum need that home advantage when representing the country. Heart Stadium or even Barbourfields could stood very good chances to be given the nod to host the games, Heart Stadium for example was built with CAF guidelines and it stood a better chance of approval we are disappointed that our leaders do not take advantage of situations like these to help out clubs," said PSL chairperson, Farai Jere.Interestingly, the 5000-seater Heart Stadium was constructed by the football-loving Prophet Walter Magaya in Waterfalls with full CAF compliance.