Robbers appear in court

News / National

by Staff reporter

Two suspected robbers, Leon Hunda (32) and Joe Kunaka (27), have been arraigned before Harare senior magistrate Mrs. Marehwanazvo Gofa, charged with two counts of robbery. They are remanded in custody until August 28 and must seek bail at the High Court.On June 22, 2024, the complainant boarded the duo's white Toyota Probox in Greystone Park, Harare. He was forced to sit between the two suspects in the back seat, where they threatened him with a pistol and a knife, stealing his cell phone and US$926. They then pushed him out of the vehicle.On July 10, another complainant boarded the same vehicle in Braeside, intending to go to Mbare. Similarly, she was forced to sit between the suspects, threatened with a knife, and robbed of her cellphone before being dumped on Chiremba Road.On July 24, detectives from CID Homicide Harare arrested Ruvarashe Mahachi, who was in possession of a stolen cell phone, leading them to Enock Muranganwa and subsequently to the suspects. Hunda tried to escape but was shot in the leg.The total value stolen is US$1,726, with US$600 recovered.