78 CCC activists' lawyers frustrate trial commencement

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
The trial of 78 CCC activists accused of participating in an unlawful gathering and disorderly conduct is being delayed due to numerous technical objections raised by their lawyers. The Herald reported that these delays are allegedly intended to postpone the trial until the upcoming Sadc Summit to tarnish Zimbabwe's image.

The lawyers have presented various technicalities, many of which have been dismissed by the magistrate. On their initial appearance, they claimed their clients were assaulted and requested an investigation, but this was dismissed. An application to hold the State in contempt was also dismissed.

One accused requested a separate trial, disagreeing with the collective defense strategy. On Tuesday, the defense sought to quash the charges, arguing that the charges do not exist in Zimbabwe's Criminal and Procedure Act. State prosecutor Mr. Lancelot Mutsokoti countered that the charges are legitimate and aim to clarify the alleged offenses.

The ruling on the application to quash the charges is expected today. Government sources suggest that the defense's tactics are aimed at delaying the trial to coincide with the Sadc Summit.

Source - The Herald
