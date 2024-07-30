Zimra adds 66 000 to tax register

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) has added 65,547 new taxpayers to its register, thanks to its new Tax and Revenue Management System (TaRMS).In Zimra's 2024 half-year report, board chairman Mr. Anthony Mandiwanza attributed this growth to the successful implementation of the TaRMS project, part of the authority's digitalisation drive.This increase follows measures announced by the Minister of Finance, Economic Development, and Investment Promotion, Professor Mthuli Ncube, to tax the informal sector, which now makes up a significant portion of the economy. According to the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStat), the informal sector accounts for 60% of the country's GDP.Zimra aims to collect ZiG 55 billion in revenue in the second half of 2024, with the informal sector expected to contribute significantly. The authority plans to focus on increasing revenue collection to support national development goals and ensure economic stability, improving tax compliance, and enhancing the efficiency of tax administration.Introduced in October 2023, TaRMS automated domestic tax processes, replacing the old system that faced various challenges. The new system has been well received by taxpayers for its flexibility and automation capabilities, improving the taxpayer experience through a fast and automated Self-Service Portal. Zimra has also enhanced its query management through a well-equipped Call Centre accessible via various communication platforms.Mr. Mandiwanza highlighted Zimra's commitment to improving its processes through workforce capacity building, noting that training programs have been conducted in-house and with development partners. Zimra's systems have also gained regional recognition, hosting other SADC region tax administrations for benchmarking visits. This aligns with Zimbabwe's Vision 2030 of attaining upper-middle-income status.