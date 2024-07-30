Brenthurst Foundation, USAid financing Zimbabwe protesters?

News / National

by Staff reporter

Ahead of the 44th SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government, Western-aligned organizations have allegedly been funding opposition groups in Zimbabwe to lead anti-Government demonstrations.Reports indicate that the Oppenheimers' Brenthurst Foundation and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) have financially supported the Job Sikhala-led National Democratic Working Group and opposition leader Jacob Ngarivhume. These groups are said to be planning to destabilize the country during the SADC Summit, where President Mnangagwa will assume chairmanship of the 16-member regional bloc.A similar funding agreement was reportedly made with the Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU). Additionally, USAID has renewed its funding for Crisis Coalition, an organization often associated with anti-Government activities.On July 5, Sikhala and Ngarivhume announced their intention to organize large-scale demonstrations, claiming their mandate comes from the people. However, the police have assured the public that they will not tolerate any disruptions and will take decisive action against any rogue elements.Deputy Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet (Presidential Communications), George Charamba, confirmed that the Government is aware of the collusion between the Brenthurst Foundation and USAID with local opposition figures. He emphasized that the Government is prepared to maintain peace and will deal firmly with any attempts to undermine stability.The 44th SADC Summit will take place on August 17 and 18, with related activities already underway, including the SADC Industrialisation Week in Harare. Charamba criticized the opposition for attempting to exploit the international event for political gain, labeling such actions as treacherous and warning against collaboration with hostile foreign organizations. Non-governmental organizations and political actors have been advised to report any approaches from such entities to the relevant government ministries.