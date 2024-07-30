Zimbabwe to support Zambia in AfDB bid

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Mnangagwa has pledged Zimbabwe's support for Zambia's candidate, Dr. Samuel Munzele Maimbo, in his bid for the African Development Bank (AfDB) presidency in next year's election. Dr. Maimbo, currently the vice president at the World Bank, is one of over five candidates from various African countries vying for the position.Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema sent former Vice President Enock Kavindele to meet with President Mnangagwa to secure Zimbabwe's backing. Kavindele, highlighting his long-standing friendship with Mnangagwa from their days in Zambia's United National Independence Party (UNIP), expressed gratitude for Zimbabwe's support.President Mnangagwa reaffirmed this support, emphasizing their shared history and commitment to backing Dr. Maimbo's candidacy for the AfDB presidency. Dr. Maimbo's current role at the World Bank involves overseeing budget alignment with strategic priorities, financial sustainability, and efficiency targets.