Swapo praises Zanu-PF

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
A delegation from Namibia's governing party, SWAPO, led by Secretary-General Sophia Shaningwa, praised ZANU-PF under President Mnangagwa as a formidable force against Western interference. 
After a courtesy call on President Mnangagwa in Harare, Shaningwa emphasized the importance of bilateral exchanges between the two parties ahead of Namibia's general elections in November. She highlighted SWAPO's readiness for the elections, with Vice-President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah as their presidential candidate.
Shaningwa stressed the significance of learning from ZANU-PF's expertise and experiences, noting the ongoing support between the six former liberation movements in Southern Africa, which includes ZANU-PF, ANC, Chama Cha Mapinduzi, FRELIMO, MPLA, and SWAPO. 
She acknowledged the foreign machinations aimed at undermining former liberation movements and reaffirmed SWAPO's commitment to strengthening mobilization and solidarity with ZANU-PF.
 Shaningwa also referenced the recent setback faced by the ANC in South Africa's elections, underscoring the need for former liberation parties to unite and strategize for their continued political relevance and power.

Source - The Herald

