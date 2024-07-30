Latest News Editor's Choice


'Mnangagwa taking over SADC chairmanship a travesty'

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabweans living abroad have expressed concerns over the Southern African Development Community's (SADC) lack of action against President Emmerson Mnangagwa for leading what they consider an "illegitimate" government following disputed election results last year.

As Mnangagwa prepares to assume the chairmanship of SADC at the 44th SADC Summit on August 17, 2024, there is growing anger among Zimbabweans regarding the unresolved issues from the 2023 elections.

Diaspora Zimbabweans, like Tendai Mapfumo in the UK, are organizing protests globally to highlight the dire economic conditions in Zimbabwe and the perceived mismanagement by Mnangagwa's administration. They argue that hyperinflation, poverty, unemployment, and human rights abuses have worsened under Mnangagwa's leadership. Critics, including Pamela Magwizi and Petty Ziramba, question Mnangagwa's fitness to lead a credible regional organization, citing failures in economic policies and a disregard for democratic principles.

Human rights abuses, including violent crackdowns on peaceful protests and opposition leaders, are highlighted by Tatenda Alexias Chifamba, Blessing, and gender activist Priscilla Makechemu. They argue that Zanu-PF's hold on power is maintained through coercion rather than genuine democratic processes. The diaspora calls on SADC to reconsider its decision to appoint Mnangagwa as chair and to pressure for democratic reforms in Zimbabwe.

The 44th SADC Summit will address issues such as politics, defense, security, and the impact of environmental challenges like El Nino-induced droughts and floods. The summit serves as the policy-making institution for the regional bloc, attended by Heads of State and Government from SADC member states.

Source - newzimbabwe

