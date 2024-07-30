Harare woman chokes day-old baby to death

News / National

by Staff reporter

Nancy Chitsiga, a 23-year-old Harare woman, has been remanded in custody on charges of infanticide. She appeared before Harare magistrate Apollonia Marutya.The State alleges that on July 26, Chitsiga went into labor and gave birth at home.Prosecutor Thomas Chanakira stated that Chitsiga choked the newborn to death, wrapped the body in plastic, and placed it in a bin before dumping it at an illegal dumpsite.The baby's body was discovered by two teenage boys who attempted to burn litter at the site.