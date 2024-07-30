CCC activists have a case to answer

News / National

by Staff reporter

Harare magistrate Sharon Rakafa on Monday dismissed the application for discharge by Grandmore Hakata, the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Glen View South Member of Parliament, and 39 other party members. They were arrested for holding an unsanctioned car rally last year.In her ruling, Magistrate Rakafa stated that the accused have a case to answer, as six witnesses testified that the CCC members were singing slogans and chanting "Ngapinde hake mukomana."The trial has been deferred to August 12 for continuation.The CCC members, represented by Kudzai Kadzere from the Zimbabwe Human Rights, were arrested last year during an electoral campaign road show at Machipisa shopping centre in Highfield, Harare.According to the police, the CCC had notified authorities about a campaign rally at Churu Farm but diverted from the planned location, leading to their arrest.