Zimbabwe govt to mobilise stockfeed for rural farms

by Staff reporter

The government has announced that it is actively seeking funding to provide stockfeed to rural farmers as the ongoing drought continues to devastate the national herd, leaving livestock struggling to access pasture and water.Last week, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development Minister Anxious Masuka informed the National Assembly that efforts are underway to secure supplementary feed for the country's 1,620 most affected wards. The government has also established contracts with local suppliers of silage and other feeds for distribution."We are mobilizing supplementary feed for 1,620 wards and have signed agreements with companies to supply these essential feeds," Masuka said.He added that ward mitigation centers would be used to spray livestock to combat disease outbreaks. "We have set up a spray race to treat cattle in these areas and appointed focal persons for each ward. A WhatsApp group has been created for better communication to ensure we effectively manage and protect our cattle," he explained.In addition, the government has installed fencing near farms to prevent the spread of diseases from wild animals to livestock. Prioritizing the drilling of boreholes, the government aims to improve water access for rural communities, with a focus on natural regions 4 and 5.Masuka also announced a ban on household-based livestock sales, stating that all sales must now take place at designated drought mitigation centers.