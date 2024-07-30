'Zimbabwean children in severe food poverty'

News / National

Unicef has reported that over half a million children in Zimbabwe are facing severe food poverty, a situation expected to worsen due to the current El Niño-induced drought. The drought, which has been declared a state of disaster by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, has severely impacted marginalized communities, heightening the need for approximately US$3 billion in resources to combat hunger.Unicef's regional director for Eastern and Southern Africa, Etleva Kadilli, expressed deep concern about the humanitarian needs of children affected by the drought. The crisis includes increasing food insecurity, malnutrition, limited access to safe water and sanitation, and heightened risks of disease outbreaks such as cholera.In southern Africa, nearly 300,000 children are at risk of severe acute malnutrition across six drought-affected countries. Unicef's report highlights that 7.4 million children are living in food poverty, with over 2 million surviving on inadequate diets in Lesotho, Malawi, Namibia, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.Kadilli emphasized the importance of innovative approaches, such as community engagement and multi-sectoral nutrition programs, to support children and families. Strengthening national social protection systems and investing in sustainable resilience-building measures are crucial to mitigating the impact of climate crises.The World Food Programme (WFP) has requested US$409 million to extend food assistance to over 4.5 million people in Malawi, Zambia, and Zimbabwe until March 2025. The crisis is expected to lead to a significant regional food deficit, with an estimated 5 million tonnes of imported maize needed to meet demand.