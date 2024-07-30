Latest News Editor's Choice


Police officers terrorise villagers; abduct, torture suspect's wife

by Gideon Madzikatidze in Rusape
4 hrs ago
In their futile effort to apprehend a suspected thief who allegedly stole irrigation sprinklers, armed members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police dispatched from Rusape indiscriminately terrorise communities, inappropriately apply excessive force and mistook suspect identity while resorting to unleash dogs on both the suspect's wife and an innocent man who provided refugee for their two-year old child.

A comprehensive narration statement nailing Police Canine Unit and prepared to file a legal suit against the law enforcement institution, Cathy Tausen (27) of Village 31 Domborembizi in rural Rusape narrated her ordeal, detailing how she was abducted, tortured, traumatised and suffered brutality in their hands together with Cydney Chitaka (a mistaken identity).

"On 17 July 2024, I left home to Cydney (Mautsahuku) Chitaka homestead in Village 35 where I left my daughter, Tanyaradzwa for refugee just to check on her welfare," Tausen said.

"On the same day at around 17:00 hours, I went back to Cydney Chitaka's homestead to plait (hair dressing) Mrs Chitaka in order to get money so that I go back to live with my parents since my husband ran away from home in avoidance of imminent arrest for the alleged crime he might have committed," Tausen added.

While seated in Chitaka's kitchen, Tausen narrated that armed police officers besiege the homestead, started torturing her and Cydney Chitaka, mistaken him for a wanted suspect.

"Police officers stood by the kitchen door and ordered all of us to sit, of which we complied. Upon sitting down, they unleash dogs on us and we suffered severe bleeding from dog bites," Tausen narrated.

"They continuously assaulted Chitaka alleging that he was Daniel Makuni, my husband who was still on the run. Despite tireless efforts to explain to that he was not the suspect, we were incessantly tortured and abducted from Chitaka's homestead to their station while escorted by heavily armed police officers and we were denied access to our dependants including my two-year old daughter and Chitaka's family," Tausen said.

Upon arrival at the police station, we were forced to sign a document as means for admission of being guilty and further charged with a different cases including obstruction of justice and disorderly conduct.

"On our way to the police station, they embark on a brief assessment of the dog bites and allege that there were minor injuries. We were advised that we should disclose that they are minor injuries from falling during the scuffle," Tausen said.

"Between 21:00 to 22:00 hours, we were told that we have committed an offence of obstructing the course of justice after failing to locate and tell the whereabouts of my husband," Tausen added.

"On the following morning, the police pressed another charge that we were arrested and detained for disorderly conduct; and therefore supposed to pay a fine," Tausen said.

Upon payment of the fine, Tausen was advised to sign  admission of guilty under ticket number 2502495, stating that I have committed disorderly conduct at ZRP Rusape rural.

Circumstances surrounding the case were that police failed to apprehend the suspect, Daniel Makuni who is still on the run after evading arrest of a crime after they recovered some stolen irrigation sprinklers hidden in one of their room. Police later regrouped and mobilise some reaction teams to effect arrest.

Medical report ascertained that both Tausen and Chitaka severely suffered from incessant torture, including deep cuts (wounds) sustained from dog bites.

The victims have already identified several police officers who initiated the indiscriminate rampage on civilians including Mabhena (Idah), Mutondoro, Makurumidze Simbarashe, Edson Buwu, Chitambwe, Masauke, Gore, Nyamima (dog handler) and Ruziva (dog handler).

Efforts to get a comment from Zimbabwe Republic Police's spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi were futile as his phone was not reachable.

Gideon Madzikatidze in Rusape

