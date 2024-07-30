Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa succession talks take new twist

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Tinomuda Machakaire, the national secretary of the ruling Zanu PF Youth League, has reversed his earlier stance and urged his members to avoid involvement in succession discussions. This shift comes amid a vigorous push by allies of President Emmerson Mnangagwa to extend his presidency beyond 2028.

Machakaire's earlier comments had subtly criticized Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, who is seen as a potential successor to Mnangagwa. Recently, some Zanu PF factions have organized provincial meetings to advocate for Mnangagwa's extended tenure until 2030. This campaign began in the Midlands, Mnangagwa's stronghold.

To address factional tensions within the party, Mnangagwa has stated that he will adhere to the constitutional limit of two terms and step down in 2028.

During a meeting in Goromonzi this past Sunday, Machakaire emphasized that the Youth League should not engage in succession debates. He urged the youth to follow the guidance of the party leadership rather than discussing leadership succession on social media.

"We are coming out of a recent election and should not have youths discussing presidential succession publicly," Machakaire stated. "Our role is to support the decisions made by the leadership. Anyone involved in leadership discussions outside of official channels is misguided."

Machakaire also highlighted the importance of respecting party leaders. He compared this respect to familial respect, stating that regardless of his own position, he will always honor his elders and leaders. He condemned the practice of criticizing leadership on social media and called for proper channels to express respect.

Mnangagwa has not publicly named his successor but has assured supporters that he will step down at the end of his term, allowing party members to choose his successor.

This approach contrasts with the late former President Robert Mugabe, who remained silent on his successor, with some of his allies advocating for him to stay in power despite his age. Mugabe was eventually ousted in a 2017 coup.

Zanu PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa has indicated that the party's next leader will be chosen through an open contest rather than anointment. War veterans chairperson Evans Mathibela has also declared that they will oppose any attempt to extend Mnangagwa's presidency beyond the constitutional limit.

Source - newsday

Comments


Must Read

Beatrice Lodge turnoff a black spot

43 mins ago | 73 Views

Artisanal miner caught pants down raping mental patient

46 mins ago | 55 Views

TM Pick n Pay Zimbabwe boss in racism storm, pay scandal

3 hrs ago | 529 Views

SADC leaders to be shielded from power cuts in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 206 Views

Police officers terrorise villagers; abduct, torture suspect's wife

4 hrs ago | 556 Views

'Zimbabwean children in severe food poverty'

5 hrs ago | 85 Views

Zimbabwe govt to mobilise stockfeed for rural farms

5 hrs ago | 162 Views

Zimbabwe armed robber loses appeal against death sentence

5 hrs ago | 544 Views

Zimbabwe law allows jailed mothers can stay with children

5 hrs ago | 165 Views

CCC activists have a case to answer

5 hrs ago | 293 Views

Harare woman chokes day-old baby to death

5 hrs ago | 209 Views

A Guide to Online Gambling in South Africa: 2024

7 hrs ago | 55 Views

Over 400,000 subscribers dump DStv

9 hrs ago | 1871 Views

'Mnangagwa taking over SADC chairmanship a travesty'

9 hrs ago | 593 Views

'Mnangagwa taking over SADC chairmanship a travesty'

9 hrs ago | 378 Views

Zimbabwe Central Bank says usage of ZiG has doubled

9 hrs ago | 244 Views

Swapo praises Zanu-PF

9 hrs ago | 200 Views

Zimbabwe to support Zambia in AfDB bid

9 hrs ago | 243 Views

Brenthurst Foundation, USAid financing Zimbabwe protesters?

9 hrs ago | 352 Views

Zimra adds 66 000 to tax register

9 hrs ago | 227 Views

78 CCC activists' lawyers frustrate trial commencement

9 hrs ago | 345 Views

Robbers appear in court

9 hrs ago | 130 Views

Zimbabwe has three problems: Chamisa, Saviour, and Fadzai

19 hrs ago | 1368 Views

Please stop lying over Zimbabwe's SADC chairmanship!

19 hrs ago | 926 Views

Nelson Chamisa must wake up from slumber and spare us this confusion

19 hrs ago | 500 Views

WATCH: Anti-colonialist leaflets in support of African people appeared in Brussels

19 hrs ago | 216 Views

Bulawayo endorses 'umkhwenyana' uGeneral Chiwenga

22 hrs ago | 1729 Views

Dembare could have played CAF matches at home, but ….

22 hrs ago | 652 Views

Chamisa says it's 'impossible' to run a political party in Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 1661 Views

Zimbabwe to pursue 'fugitive' US diplomat

23 hrs ago | 783 Views

Zanu-PF top official dupes land seeker of US$4 million

23 hrs ago | 970 Views

Ex-Zambian Vice President visits Mnangagwa

23 hrs ago | 1290 Views

Uganda Airlines to fly Zimbabwe route

30 Jul 2024 at 12:44hrs | 570 Views

Drunken rage turns deadly: Plumtree man kills neighbor's boyfriend with golf club

30 Jul 2024 at 12:24hrs | 924 Views

Man dies in fight over girlfriend

30 Jul 2024 at 12:14hrs | 862 Views

Man fatally bludgeons friend over US$5

30 Jul 2024 at 12:14hrs | 402 Views

Zimbabwe announces 'unknown' German as Warriors head coach

30 Jul 2024 at 12:10hrs | 823 Views

Uber's 3-year vehicle age limit requirement in SA kicks in

30 Jul 2024 at 11:16hrs | 2151 Views

Rugby Africa Cup Champions receive heroes welcome in Zimbabwe

30 Jul 2024 at 10:41hrs | 810 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu approach High Court for bail

30 Jul 2024 at 10:36hrs | 498 Views

Robbers found with 1 000 bullets

30 Jul 2024 at 10:34hrs | 875 Views

Zuma, ANC of Ramaphosa fight far from over, says analyst

30 Jul 2024 at 10:25hrs | 596 Views

'Mnangagwa's third term will lead to internal rebellion'

30 Jul 2024 at 07:45hrs | 2519 Views

Tiffany Haddish defends Zimbabwe video after backlash

30 Jul 2024 at 07:44hrs | 536 Views

Zimbabwe rendition saga ends with a suspended sentence 14 years on

30 Jul 2024 at 07:43hrs | 448 Views

Love Island crowns Zimbabwe's Mimii winner in grand final

30 Jul 2024 at 07:42hrs | 334 Views

Armed robber gunned down in Zimbabwe

30 Jul 2024 at 07:42hrs | 932 Views

Outrage over Zanu-PF's Matopos rituals

30 Jul 2024 at 07:41hrs | 969 Views

Plumtree Town Council plans to demolish vending structures

30 Jul 2024 at 07:40hrs | 147 Views