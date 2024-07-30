Mnangagwa succession talks take new twist

News / National

by Staff reporter

Tinomuda Machakaire, the national secretary of the ruling Zanu PF Youth League, has reversed his earlier stance and urged his members to avoid involvement in succession discussions. This shift comes amid a vigorous push by allies of President Emmerson Mnangagwa to extend his presidency beyond 2028.Machakaire's earlier comments had subtly criticized Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, who is seen as a potential successor to Mnangagwa. Recently, some Zanu PF factions have organized provincial meetings to advocate for Mnangagwa's extended tenure until 2030. This campaign began in the Midlands, Mnangagwa's stronghold.To address factional tensions within the party, Mnangagwa has stated that he will adhere to the constitutional limit of two terms and step down in 2028.During a meeting in Goromonzi this past Sunday, Machakaire emphasized that the Youth League should not engage in succession debates. He urged the youth to follow the guidance of the party leadership rather than discussing leadership succession on social media."We are coming out of a recent election and should not have youths discussing presidential succession publicly," Machakaire stated. "Our role is to support the decisions made by the leadership. Anyone involved in leadership discussions outside of official channels is misguided."Machakaire also highlighted the importance of respecting party leaders. He compared this respect to familial respect, stating that regardless of his own position, he will always honor his elders and leaders. He condemned the practice of criticizing leadership on social media and called for proper channels to express respect.Mnangagwa has not publicly named his successor but has assured supporters that he will step down at the end of his term, allowing party members to choose his successor.This approach contrasts with the late former President Robert Mugabe, who remained silent on his successor, with some of his allies advocating for him to stay in power despite his age. Mugabe was eventually ousted in a 2017 coup.Zanu PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa has indicated that the party's next leader will be chosen through an open contest rather than anointment. War veterans chairperson Evans Mathibela has also declared that they will oppose any attempt to extend Mnangagwa's presidency beyond the constitutional limit.